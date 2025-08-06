CPB shutters in September

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the US-funded public broadcasting organisation, will lay off most of its staff on September 30th and end its near-60 years of work helping sustain public media. Funding for CPB has ended because of decisions made by US President Donald Trump.

A statement from CPB says that a small number of staff will stay on until January 2026 to ensure a responsible and orderly winding down of its operations. The CPB said that this team will focus on compliance, final distributions and resolution of long-term financial obligations, including ensuring continuity for music rights and royalties that remain essential to the public media system.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,“ CPB president and CEO Patricia Harrison said. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

Kate Riley, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations, said that “America’s Public Television Stations are deeply troubled by the current situation that has made it necessary for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to begin winding down its operations. As we have warned all along, the impact of the elimination of essential and necessary public media funding for local stations, through CPB, is real and imminent.”