SES keen and ready for a C-band auction

SES says that it is aware that the FCC is looking for a further release of satellite C-band spectrum. Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, told analysts that SES expected the FCC “to move quite fast” in its move to secure more 5G spectrum.

He said that 100 MHz was a possibility and that SES was prepared to provide the technical know-how to facilitate the move. Al-Saleh added that there was nobody better equipped than SES to facilitate the FCC’s requirements.

Other points that emerged during the analysts’ call was that this most recent quarter-year (Q2) was the last when SES would report as a stand-alone business. Effective with Q3 it would be the financials from both SES and Intelsat, and as a combined company. He added that neither SES nor Intelsat’s financial teams were quite ready to talk about Intelsat’s financial performance to date but that they remained “very comfortable” with Intelsat’s progress and numbers.

There were questions on O3b, with Al-Salah stressing that the new O3b mPOWER satellites (and two were launched just days ago) represented a tripling of the fleets satellite capacity when the full complement of 13 craft are in place. As the fleet is completed (and there are three more craft to be launched next year) then the original four O3b satellites would perform ‘back up’ roles. These four, the first four to be launched, are subject to insurance claims of $472 million because of their reduced performance. $58 million in insurance compensation had already been paid.

Al-Saleh told analysts that he was confident that the combined SES could handle the upcoming launch manifest which calls for more than seven satellites to be launched by the end of 2027/early 2028.

He said that government business (up 17 per cent in H1) was its most attractive [segment] and was stable. But there remained a shortage of satellite capacity, and this benefitted SES and that – in particular – some of its government clients were paying premium rates for unique projects to ensure access to space.

Al-Saleh also told analysts that geostationary was still in considerable demand. SES was well positioned, with its Geo fleet, MEO fleet and commercial relationships with LEO operators, to provide a full service for clients. Key to the demand for geostationary access was the fact that Europe is committing to increasing defence-related spending to 5 per cent of GDP. “This is very important in terms of space activity, and we do not see this ending over the next few years. The recent order for GovSat 2 is a key indicator of that growing demand.”