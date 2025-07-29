Radial Entertainment announces leadership appointments

Radial Entertainment, the newly formed entertainment company operating the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands, has announced the appointment of top C-suite executives and EVP of Content and Business Affairs.

David Buoymaster has been named Chief Investment Officer, Johnny Holden as Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Dave McIntosh (pictured) as Executive Vice President of Content and Business Affairs, and Max Pinigin as Chief Financial Officer. The announcement was made by Radial Entertainment CEO Garson Foos, to whom they report. These appointments take effect immediately.

“These key roles have been strategically structured to drive significant growth and unlock new opportunities as we grow Radial into one of the leading distributors in the industry. I am confident that our outstanding leadership team is poised to guide us toward tremendous growth,” stated Foos.

As Chief Investment Officer of Radial Entertainment, Buoymaster is responsible for leading the content strategy, underwriting process, and investment decision-making for the company. He will also chair a newly formed Investment Committee, guiding long-term strategic decisions and company direction. Additionally, Buoymaster will be responsible for company-wide business intelligence and data products, with the mission of surfacing actionable insights to all departments, enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of the Company. He previously served as SVP of Corporate Strategy and Finance at FilmRise.

As Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of Radial Entertainment, Holden is responsible for leading all revenue-generating functions and setting the strategic direction of the combined entity across both existing and newly acquired content. He oversees revenue generation across the streaming landscape, while also managing marketing efforts that support sales and audience growth. Holden works closely with the investment committee to shape long-term strategy, expand global platform partnerships, and drive sustained value across Radial’s distribution ecosystem. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer and CFO at FilmRise.

As Executive Vice President of Content and Business Affairs of Radial Entertainment, McIntosh oversees the combined Filmrise and Shout! Studios’ content teams to acquire the best film, TV, and creator content for Radial Entertainment. He previously served as EVP of Business & Legal Affairs at Shout! Studios

As Chief Financial Officer of Radial Entertainment, Pinigin leads financial planning and reporting, corporate development, investor relations, accounting, treasury, and compliance. He previously served as CFO at Shout! Studios

