MFE raises ProSiebenSat.1 offer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE has increased the offer consideration for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. According to the MFE announcement, the offer consideration will be increased from €4.48 in cash and a share component of 0.4 MFE-A shares per ProSiebenSat.1 share by 0.9 MFE-A shares to a share component of 1.3 MFE-A shares and an unchanged cash amount of €4.48.

Based on the closing price per MFE-A share on the Euronext Milan Stock Exchange on July 25th (the last trading day before the announcement of the increase) of €2.82, the increased consideration has an implied value of approx. €8.15 per ProSiebenSat.1 share. This represents a premium of around 15.8 per cent to the Xetra closing price per ProSiebenSat.1 share on July 25th, of €7.04 and a premium of approximately 24.8 per cent to the Xetra closing price per ProSiebenSat.1 share on March 26th of €6.53 (the last closing price prior to MFE’s original offer announcement). The partial acquisition offer of PPF IM Limited remains unchanged at €7 per ProSiebenSat.1 share in cash.

“We welcome the announced increase of the offer consideration, which underscores MFE’s long-term investment and continued commitment to ProSiebenSat.1. We will thoroughly assess the increased offer as well as value creation potentials mentioned in the press release of MFE.” said Bert Habets, Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We support the cooperations across the media industry and a pan-European project, working closely together also with MFE, and look forward to continuing joint discussions.”

Following publication and review of the formal amendment of the offer, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will issue their respective legally required reasoned statement on the amended offer announced by MFE.