ITV Studios takes majority stake in Plano a Plano

ITV Studios has taken a majority stake in the leading Spanish scripted production company Plano a Plano.

Founded in 2011 and run by owner and Producer César Benítez, Plano a Plano is known for the hit series Valeria, based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent ranked in Netflix’s Top 5 most-viewed international dramas globally, El Principe for Mediaset which has sold to more than 60 international markets and the daily telenovela Servir Y Proteger for TVE.

Benítez is producer of more than 50 films & TV series and founder of BocaBoca Producciones (now part of iZen), he, CEO Emilio Amaré and Executive Producer Álvaro Benítez will continue to lead the label headquartered in Madrid and Bilbao, reporting to Managing Director, International Production, Lisa Perrin based in London.

Perrin said, “After admiring César, Emilio and Álvaro’s work for many years, I am so delighted that they have accepted our offer to join ITV Studios. They bring such incredible skill, creativity and relationships. The Spanish language scripted market, built on a heritage of cinematic skill, continues to grow from strength to strength. It’s burgeoning with opportunity including high demand from viewers and clients in Spain and globally.”

Producer César Benítez, alongside Amaré and Executive Producer Álvaro Benítez added “This partnership reflects a shared vision for growth and creative excellence. It offers resource and experience for the many opportunities ahead to tell more stories on a broader canvas. We are excited for what the future holds with ITV Studios.”

Cesar Benítez began his career in film production and founded his first company in 1988, Cristal Producciones Cinematógraficas which later became the major Spanish TV and cinema producer, BocaBoca Producciones. During this time, he produced titles such as the police series El Comisario, the youth soap opera Al Salir De Clase and critically acclaimed films such as Planta 4ª, Nos Miran, Cha Cha Cha, El Amor Perjudica Seriamente La Salud, Todos Los Hombres Sois Iguales and Boca A Boca. In 2011, he founded Plano a Plano, creating and producing the series El Príncipe and Allí Abajo.

Amaré began his career in the financial department of Globomedia and became the Financial Director of MOS, part of PRISA group, in 2003 – dedicated to the management of artists, their tours and merchandise. He joined Plano a Plano in 2013 and became General Manager and partner in 2016.

Álvaro Benítez joined Plano a Plano as Partner in 2018, initially managing the Business Development and International Relations Department. After that, he became Executive Producer of some of its most exciting projects such as Cicatriz, La Tregua and Innato.

Plano a Plano will sit alongside ITV Studios Iberia in Spain, the unscripted entertainment venture launched by ITV Studios in 2023 and scripted label Cattleya Producciones, both led by Managing Director Nathalie Garcia.

ITV says the acquisition is a further milestone in its strategy of expanding its international content business, with Plano a Plano becoming the latest in a line of production companies to join the group in recent years alongside Moonage Pictures, Eagle Eye Drama, Hartswood Films, Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ Happy Prince, Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios and premium natural history and factual entertainment producer, Plimsoll Productions.