SES closes Intelsat acquisition

SES has announced the completion of its acquisition of Intelsat, creating a strengthened global satellite operator with an expanded fleet of 120 satellites across two orbits.

SES says the newly combined company will “leverage its skilled teams with deep vertical expertise to deliver integrated multi-orbit, multi-band satellite and connectivity solutions to businesses and governments around the world, creating a stronger multi-orbit operator with ~60 per cent of revenue in high-growth segments”.

“With a world-class network including approximately 90 geostationary (GEO), nearly 30 medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites, strategic access to low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and an extensive ground network, SES can now deliver connectivity solutions utilising complementary spectrum bands including C-, Ku-, Ka-, Military Ka-, X-band, and Ultra High Frequency. The expanded capabilities of the combined company will enable it to deliver premium-quality services and tailored solutions to its customers. The company’s assets and networks, once fully integrated, will put SES in a strong competitive position to better serve the evolving needs of its customers including governments, aviation, maritime, and media across the globe,” added SES.

“Today, we’re not just merging two companies — we’re creating a stronger company, built for the future. I want to extend a warm welcome to all new employees, customers, and partners,” commented Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “In this new chapter, we are bringing together a powerful mix of talented people, network infrastructure, spectrum, innovation, and global relationships that will allow us to deliver next-generation connectivity and space-enabled services in smarter and quicker ways.”

The transaction establishes a more robust financial foundation for SES, with pro forma combined revenue of €3.7 billion projected to grow at a low- to mid-single digit CAGR (2024-2028E). The combined company pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of €1.8 billion is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR including synergies (2024-2028E), with plans to generate over €1 billion in Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 2027-2028 (pre IRIS2). This stronger financial profile is supported by a combined contract backlog exceeding €8 billion, providing clear visibility into future revenue streams.

SES said it will maintain disciplined investment in future growth, with annual capital expenditures averaging €600 million to €650 million from 2025-2028E, excluding the IRIS2 programme. This will enable the company to continuously strengthen its network and explore emerging growth markets including Internet of Things (IoT), direct-to-device communications, inter-satellite data relay, space situational awareness, and quantum key distribution. The company’s profitable growth outlook, strong balance sheet metrics and expanded cash flows will support both continued innovation and increased shareholder returns, with the intent to raise the annual base dividend once targeted net leverage of below 3 times is achieved within 12-18 months after closing.

“Our focus is clear: to grow, to lead in high-potential markets, and to shape the future of our industry. This is a long-term play, and we are building with the future in mind — growing year after year, expanding our capabilities, and creating lasting value for our customers and shareholders alike,” Al-Saleh added.

By integrating the two organisations, SES says it expects to deliver synergies with a total net present value of €2.4 billion, representing an annual run rate of approximately €370 million, with 70 per cent of these efficiencies anticipated to be executed within three years after closing. These savings will primarily come from streamlined operations, optimised capacity costs, and procurement efficiencies, along with the strategic integration of satellite fleets and ground infrastructure.