4.6m watch Lionesses beat Wales on ITV1

ITV1’s coverage of England v Wales at the Women’s Euros on July 13th was watched by a peak of 4.6 million across all devices, giving ITV1 its biggest peak audience of the tournament so far.

This is also ITV1’s highest peak audience since the final of Britain’s Got Talent in May.

The match averaged 4.2 million viewers across all devices, from kick off until final whistle. With the Lionesses on ITV1 and Love Island on ITV2, ITV’s family of channels had its best Sunday night audience volume of the year to date.

Going forward, ITV will broadcast one of the Quarter-Finals and have first pick of one of the Semi-Final games. The Final of the tournament is on July 27th on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player. ITV will broadcast highlights of every match on ITVX throughout the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025.

England’s next game will be against Sweden on July 17th on BBC One.