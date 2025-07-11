Scottish Rugby tests on Premier Sports

Scottish rugby fans can watch full live coverage of Scotland’s two remaining tests on their summer Pacific tour on Premier Sports – with a big fixture against Fiji in the early hours on July 12th (Premier Sports 2 from 3.55am UK – repeated at 8.30am UK).

Scotland will play their first game on Fijian soil since 2017 on the back of a 29-26 win over the Maori All Blacks. With eight senior players away on the British and Irish Lions tour, there has been an opportunity for new faces to make a mark including a debut for 25 year-old Saracens outside half Fergus Burke who starts for Scotland this weekend. There’s also the return of some experienced leaders in the Scotland line-up including Rory Darge who captains the side, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Matt Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn who were all rested for the Maori game.

Scotland last met Fiji eight months ago and were victorious 57-17 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. However their opponents ran Australia close last Sunday with a narrow 21-18 defeat.

Premier Sports will also have live coverage for the final game of the tour as Scotland return to New Zealand to take on Samoa at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland on July 18th. All the action from this game will be shown on Premier Sports 2 live from 9am UK.

Scotland Head Coach, Gregor Townsend, commented: “Fiji have shown over the past few seasons that they are a rising force in world rugby and will relish the chance of playing a Six Nations country at home. We will be challenged in attack and defence as well as very different weather conditions that we are used to in the northern hemisphere. Following that, Samoa are one of the most physical teams in world rugby with how hard they hit in the tackle. They were very competitive at the World Cup in 2023 and secured an impressive win over Italy last summer. Playing at Eden Park is a wonderful opportunity for both teams and it will be a great setting to end our tour of the South Pacific.”