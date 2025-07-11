AST SpaceMobile adds ‘Sat-Mod’ request to FCC

Would-be global satellite broadband operator AST SpaceMobile has made a satellite modification request to the FCC regarding its operational fleet of satellites.

The modification was submitted a month ago by its AST & Science subsidiary and proposes two new 14-satellite shells (98.13° inclination @ 685 km) alongside its already approved 520 km & 690 km low Earth orbiting shells.

AST is asking the FCC to approve its request “this summer”, as it moves on with the manufacture, launch, and operation of its satellites.

Within the application AST says it is now ramping up to building six satellites per month this year.

“These manufacturing and orbital launch schedules support continuous cellular broadband coverage goals in key markets such as the United States, Europe, Japan, the US Government and other strategic markets during 2026,” says AST.