The age of evergreen: Why classic content thrives in FAST

When it comes to streaming, ‘new’ no longer means ‘current’. Shows like Suits have found renewed success years after their original run, cult series are racing back to connected TVs and decades old classics like I Love Lucy are running 24/7 on platforms such as Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.

This growing trend of reviving dormant catalogues shows the lasting appeal – and monetisation potential – of well-crafted legacy titles in today’s on-demand and linear streaming space.

Why Library Content Wins

Historically, access to older films, classic TV and cult favourites had been limited (there was once a time you would have to dust off the VCR or dig through bargain DVD bins to enjoy nostalgic titles). But the rise of digital streaming has proven the resilience, demand, and financial viability of repertory content, making it ideal for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST):

Instant Recognition : viewers already know the IP; there’s no need to explain or build new buzz.

Low Cost, High Value : these titles are usually fully owned or already recouped.

Reliable Quality: trusted actors, and nostalgic appeal builds trust among audiences and advertisers.

Classic movies have a timeless appeal that continues to captivate audiences across generations. In fact, reruns of vintage TV shows and films are among the biggest drivers of FAST viewership. And it’s not just older audiences tuning in. Gen Z viewers are discovering retro favourites for the first time, adding a fresh wave of enthusiasm that complements the nostalgia-driven rewatch habits of Boomers.

From Archive to ‘Must-See’

FAST breathes new life into content. Scheduled, lean-back programming and themed channels remove endless scrolling and reduce choice paralysis, capturing viewer attention more quickly and keeping them engaged for longer.

But FAST doesn’t just dump old content into a playlist. It curates and reintroduces it in compelling new ways. Single-series channels like The Doctors play classic episodes around the clock, making it easy for fans to drop in anytime, while themed channels, such as Cowboy Classics or Kung Fu Movies, group similar content together to maximise nostalgic appeal.

And the inclusion of dynamic ad targeting technology makes these channels feel current while at the same time lucrative for advertisers. With the US streaming ad market projected to reach $17 billion this year alone (of which FAST is a major contributor) it has become one of the most effective ways to monetise content catalogues.

Maximise Revenue

Older content doesn’t just attract viewers, it opens up smart, profitable opportunities.

Ad breaks can command CPMs 20‑40 per cent higher than traditional linear reruns, thanks to the value of targeted advertising. While flexible rights windows allow you to rotate content across FAST, AVoD, even rental or TVoD platforms, extending the lifespan and lucrativity of your titles.

Meanwhile, global reach is growing. Though the US FAST market may be leading the charge, international platforms are rapidly catching up, providing plenty of global distribution and revenue opportunities.

And beyond ad dollars, access to audience data is becoming increasingly valuable. Choosing partners who offer meaningful viewership insights allows you to fine-tune programming and maximize performance over time.

5 Steps to Revive your Library

So, are you ready to unlock new life (and revenue) from your back catalog? Here’s where to start:

1. Audit your library. What content do you fully own the rights to? Tag everything with genre, mood, and theme.

2. Build a theme. Whether it’s ‘90s sitcoms, martial arts movies, or Black cinema, create a strong hook for your channel.

3. Find the right partner. Working with FAST enablers like FAST Channels TV can get your content live quickly.

4. Get social. Use TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to tease memorable clips and bring audiences to your channel.

5. Track and tweak. Use real-time data to fine-tune your programming and increase engagement over time.

Streaming now accounts for nearly half of all TV viewing in the US, surpassing both cable and broadcast combined. Within that, FAST is one of the fastest-rising segments. As subscription fatigue sets in, viewers are turning to free, familiar, and easy-to-access content, your titles a prime candidate for their next binge.

The bottom line? Your content isn’t old, it’s timeless. And with FAST, you can make sure the stories that defined the past are part of streaming’s future – because great stories were never meant to stay on the shelf.

Learn more here: www.fastchannels.tv