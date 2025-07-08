Poll: 72% of UK back continued investment in broadband

The UK Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA), a trade body representing ISPs and related comms providers, has published the results of a new nationally representative poll. This found that 72 per cent of people believe it’s important for broadband providers to keep upgrading networks and 62 per cent were willing to accept short-term traffic disruption for long-term improvements. The study, which also revealed how 78 per cent of respondents believe everyone in the country should be able to access high-speed internet, is intended to provide fresh insights into the British public’s opinions on a range of key issues for the telco sector, including broadband rollout, online safety, fraud and digital inclusion.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK consumers aged 18 and over. Fieldwork was carried out between April 9th and 11th 2025. Summary of Results

➤ Only supermarkets ranked higher than broadband as a daily priority (40 per cent vs 37 per cent), with internet access seen as more essential than utilities, mobile networks, or even banks.

➤ When asked what they would rather forgo over internet access, 49 per cent of respondents chose the gym, while 42 per cent said alcohol.

➤ 41 per cent of people say the national government should take responsibility for ensuring affordable broadband for all, while 40 per cent look to broadband providers to do this, and 23 per cent to local governments.

➤ 53 per cent were not aware of the current broadband upgrades, such as via the Government’s Project Gigabit programme.

➤ 61 per cent have experienced online fraud or scams, with younger adults especially affected; just 23 per cent of 25-34 year olds say they’ve never encountered fraud, compared to 55 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

➤ 55 per cent believe social media companies are not doing enough to prevent scams, and only 34 per cent feel current measures are adequate.

➤ 22 per cent use parental controls from their broadband provider, while 21 per cent have installed internet safety software, and 20 per cent choose direct supervision.

➤ Public opinion is divided on responsibility for online safety – 33 per cent say it’s up to users and parents, while others point to tech platforms (21 per cent), government (17 per cent) or broadband providers (13 per cent).