MBS acquires SES’s media services in UK, Germany

MBS, a service integrator and managed gateway operator, has announced an agreement with SES to acquire a part of its media services in Germany and the UK. Rebranded as ‘full season’, the new business will offer content management, playout, IP, VoD Delivery and OTT distribution services, expanding the MBS value chain to further establish it as a key player in the European media services sector.

full season will operate as an independent company with 60 employees based in Unterföhring, Germany. Positioned as a complete media services specialist, it will serve to help broadcasters and brands manage and distribute their content, and monetise their content more effectively.

“We have an excellent team in Unterföhring with a dedicated focus on service delivery and a great understanding of the evolving needs of today’s customers,” commented Christian Fleischhauer, Managing Director of MBS. “We aim to become the key player and a true service partner for playout, VoD and content management in the European market in the next years.”

“The acquisition of SES’s selected media services in Germany and the UK is an important milestone in the history of the MBS Group,” added Qi Zhang-Holste, Managing Director of MBS. “It positions us to further increase the reliability and geographical redundancy of our service offerings, with both existing and acquired services benefitting. Our customers are asking for complete service and support and expect the highest reliability, and the acquisition enables us to deliver on these requirements.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.