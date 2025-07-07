Banijay Kids & Family announces raft of sales

Banijay Kids & Family, a specialist in children’s entertainment behind hit shows such as Totally Spies! and Mr Bean: The Animated Series, has announced that its distribution arm has secured a raft of multi-package sales for its portfolio of shows.

ABC (Australia) has picked up the rights to Moominvalley season 4 and Piripenguins season 1, and relicensed Junior Vets seasons 1-4; Czech Television takes Mister Maker Comes to Town seasons 4 and 5, Moominvalley season 4, and When I Was Your Age season 1; DR (Denmark) signs on for Hushabye Lullabye seasons 1 and 2, and Totally Spies! season 7; and BBC Studios Africa (CBeebies) acquires Mister Maker seasons 2 and 3, and Mister Maker Comes to Town season 4.

Vaibhav Bhatter, Sales Manager, Banijay Kids & Family, commented: “These latest deals are testament to the breadth and depth of our catalogue, which offers something for every buyer. Alongside newer titles like Piripenguins, we are also seeing significant traction for our evergreen brands, which continue to entertain young audiences time and again, around the world.”

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment.