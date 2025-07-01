EE unveils Stream Mode setting

EE, the UK broadband provider, has unveiled Stream Mode – the latest innovation in its WiFi Enhancer service. Stream Mode intelligently prioritises a customer’s favourite streaming apps, helping them enjoy smooth streaming even when the entire household is online.

Available exclusively on EE, Stream Mode is switchable setting within the EE app. It prioritises streaming apps such as Prime Video and TNT Sports on discovery+, keeping desired shows running smoothly, even on a busy home network. For creators and gamers, Stream Mode also helps with uploads to platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, making live streaming and content sharing faster.

Stream Mode is part of EE’s WiFi Enhancer service, providing three intelligent broadband modes from EE that allow customers to customise their connection depending on how they use it. This includes:

Game Mode: Optimises gaming by prioritising consoles and gaming apps, reducing lag with features like Geo Filter and Ping Optimiser.

Work Mode: Prioritises video calls and collaboration tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams for a smoother remote working experience.

Customers can activate any of the three modes at any time, or even run all three simultaneously, so the whole household gets the best connection for their needs.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV at EE, commented: “With Stream Mode, we’re giving customers even more control over their broadband experience. Whether its binge-watching boxsets or watching live sport, Stream Mode puts streaming apps in the fast lane, so customers can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, even when the whole household is online. It’s all part of our mission to create a smarter, more personalised, WiFi experience, and it’s only available on EE.”

Stream Mode will be launched via a phased roll out to eligible EE home broadband customers in the coming weeks, available through the WiFi Enhancer service. WiFi Enhancer is included as standard with the Made for Gamers and Busiest Home broadband bundles, or as a £5 per month 30 day rolling add-on. A Smart Hub Plus or Smart Hub Pro router is required.