Friend MTS protects MNC’s VISION+ service

Friend MTS , the anti-piracy provider, is partnering with MNC Media & Entertainment, the Southeast Asian media group, to implement anti-piracy strategies and services for its video streaming platform, VISION+. FMTS’ watermarking and monitoring solutions will protect live sports, including Indonesia national football team matches, and safeguard the ongoing investments VISION+ is making in sports and entertainment.

VISION+ features over 35,000 hours of entertainment including live sports, original content, micro-series, movies and series, and an array of local and international channels. Within five years of its inception, VISION+ currently serves around 3.7 million subscribers nationwide.

According to Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) , piracy consumption across Asia Pacific is rising to 59 per cent in 2024 due to more piracy on social media and messaging platforms. This collaboration between MNC Media & Entertainment and Friend MTS is the first of its kind in Indonesia to address illegal content redistribution and persistent streaming piracy.

Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy CEO of MNC VISION+ said, “To continuously improve and deliver high-quality viewing experiences for our subscribers, the urgency to provide a secure and trusted streaming platform is critical to protect and safeguard our rapidly growing content investments for both live sports and originals. VISION+’s partnership with Friend MTS is one of our notable commitments as the leading player in Indonesian broadcast and media to continue our longstanding efforts in combatting piracy. We hope to send a clear message to right holders and our viewers that our stance against anti-piracy remains strong and hope this will raise the anti-piracy bar for the industry in Indonesia as well as the wider region.”

Shane McCarthy, CEO, Friend MTS, added: “Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing video streaming markets, but also one of the hardest hit by piracy. MNC’s commitment to tackling piracy is a significant milestone not just for Indonesia but the entire Asia-Pacific region. Together, we’re going beyond protecting content by shifting the conversation from just anti-piracy to broader cybersecurity risks — including exposure to other illegal activities that put end users’ data and safety at risk.”