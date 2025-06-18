Phillips appointed BBC’s Chief Content Officer

The BBC has appointed Kate Phillips as its new Chief Content Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

Phillips was appointed interim Chief Content Officer, after Charlotte Moore announced in February that she was leaving the BBC to join Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

Phillips has spent 12 years at the BBC. Most recently, as Director of Unscripted, she has been responsible for some of the BBC’s top performing shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, The Traitors and Gladiators. She was also the last Controller of BBC One, overseeing a huge slate of programmes across Drama, Comedy, Arts and Music, all of Factual, Current Affairs, Daytime, Sport and Entertainment. Prior to that she was Controller, Entertainment where she oversaw the entertainment strategy across BBC television and iPlayer, where she commissioned more than 500 hours of original programming a year.

Announcing the news to staff, BBC Director-General Tim Davie, said: “Kate’s passion for delivering world-class content to our all audiences shines through in everything she does. Her experience with the BBC spans over 12 years and in that time she has brought innovation, outstanding creativity, and an absolute focus on our audiences. She has a fantastic record of delivering creative hits which embody the best of the BBC.”

Phillips added: “Over the past few months, I have thoroughly enjoyed being more involved in the huge breadth of brilliant content that we produce across the UK and, of course, it’s been great getting to know so many new people. This is one of the best roles in the business at an incredible organisation and I can’t wait to get started.”