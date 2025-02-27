Moore leaving BBC

The BBC has announced that Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, is leaving the corporation to join Left Bank Pictures as CEO and Sony Pictures Television as EVP, Creative Director, International Production.

Moore commented: “It’s been an honour to lead the BBC creatively as Chief Content Officer at a time of unprecedented change, championing the very best British storytelling across radio and TV. I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved during my time at the helm, transforming our offer and supporting iPlayer to become the fastest growing streamer in the UK. I want to thank my colleagues, my brilliant team and all the incredible producers, directors, writers and on screen and on air talent who’ve made it such a thrilling ride.

“The BBC is an extraordinary place to work and plays a vital role in the UK’s creative ecology. There’s nowhere quite like it that backs risk taking, innovation and homegrown creativity with such commitment and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the very best programme makers in the business. So it’s been a tough decision to leave a job I love and an institution I believe in. But I’ve decided the time is right for a new challenge and a new adventure and to follow my heart to return to making shows. It’s an honour to join the brilliant team at Left Bank Pictures to become CEO of one of the UK’s most successful production companies. I’m excited to be returning to programme making and I’m thrilled to be joining Wayne Garvie and Sony Pictures Television as EVP, Creative Director,” continued Moore.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, added: “Charlotte is a creative powerhouse and real visionary who has made a huge impact during her time at the BBC. Her commitment to homegrown storytelling is unrivalled, and she has a long track record of taking risks and supporting creatives both on and off screen. She has consistently pushed boundaries across genres and platforms to bring audiences an ambitious range and quality of programming. Charlotte’s leadership has helped transform the BBC in a world of intense competition and choice. She has taken bold decisions to deliver remarkable growth and set us up for further success in a digital age, on both the national and global stage. She has transformed the way BBC Content is organised, always ensuring that audiences are at the heart of commissioning decisions and focusing on bringing value to all licence fee payers. Everyone who has worked with Charlotte has huge admiration and respect for her – and what she has achieved for the BBC. She is passionate about the power of the UK’s creative industries and the role of the BBC at their heart. I would like to thank her for all her hard work and to wish her the very best for the future. She will be greatly missed but leaves BBC Content in exceptional form. I know the incredibly talented and committed commissioning teams she has put in place will continue the great work.”

Moore will leave the BBC later in the year and interim plans will be confirmed shortly.

The BBC says it will begin recruitment immediately for a new Chief Content Officer.