Roku rolls out new TV Home Screen

Roku, the streaming specialist, has unveiled a new Home Screen that is says introduces “a more dynamic, smarter experience” and will roll out soon. With more relevant recommendations and faster pathways to content, the new Roku Home Screen seeks to reduce friction and help viewers find content with ease.

The advancements mark the first significant update of the Roku Home Screen in over a decade. Guided by behavioral insights and viewer input, Roku says the update ensures every change is grounded in what users actually do, need and value.

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” explained Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots. More than 100 million households will feel the difference the moment they turn on their TV—and it opens up a better, more powerful experience for our partners as well.”

A majority of streamers (82 per cent) agree they would love if they turned on their TV and the show they wanted to watch was right on their Home Screen. The new Roku Home Screen does just that, recommending content based on users’ interests and helping then start watching faster. With billions of possible Home Screen combinations, Roku’s intelligence models pick the best one for each viewer every time they turn on their TV. New features include:

– Quick Access to most used apps, continuously adapting to routines

– An intelligence-driven and expanded content-first ‘Top Picks for You’ section

– New genre-based destinations such as: For You, built on users’ interests and filled with personalised picks, and Subscriptions, allowing for a convenient way to browse and discover from across all subscriptions in one place

– Search in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results

– A streamlined collapsible menu

– Elevated shortcuts for everyday actions including Save List, Continued Watching, and more

– Your Daily Scoop, a dynamic row that brings a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends

– A Roku City tile, taking viewers to an interactive version of their favorite screensaver

The new Home Screen begins rolling out immediately across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the US. Expansion to additional countries will follow in the coming months.