Mediapro cutting jobs following La Liga TV loss

Spanish TV company Mediapro is set to cut up to 169 jobs due to production-related reasons following the loss of its La Liga TV production rights, now held by the Swiss company HSB.

The job redundancy plan will affect employees mainly involved in match coverage, commentary, highlights and other related services which will no longer be handled by the company as of June 30th.

From that date, HSB will be responsible for the TV production and will be down to the new company to take the current employees on board – or not.

The decision comes at a time when the company reached an agreement with major trade unions to call off a strike that threatened to affect the broadcasting of key matches.

The loss of La Liga TV production rights will have a significant negative impact Mediapro, reducing its annual revenues by an estimated 20 per cent at a loss of €82 million per season. Mediapro has also been forced to close down its DTT channel Gol Play with DAZN taking over part of the transmissions previously managed by the Mediapro’s sports channel.