Sky Sports launching The Lions pop-up channel

Sky Sports has announced that the Sky Sports Action action will rebrand to Sky Sports The Lions for each Test weekend during the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour. This dedicated pop-up channel will serve as the ultimate destination for fans – featuring live matches, documentaries, and exclusive content. Every match will be live on Sky Sports (in 4K), and available to stream via NOW.

Sky Sports has also revealed its on-screen line-up for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour, featuring a team of former internationals and Lions legends. Recently retired fly-half Dan Biggar brings fresh insight from the field, providing commentary alongside Miles Harrison. Joining the coverage in-studio and pitch side will be Ronan O’Gara, Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, John Barclay, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell and Nolli Waterman, alongside coaching masterminds, Warren Gatland and Sir Ian McGeechan.

Analysis will be anchored from Sky’s state-of-the-art studio, familiar to viewers of Monday Night Football, led by Sam Warburton, the winning skipper from the 2013 tour to Australia.

Alex Payne returns to front the coverage, while Eleanor Roper will serve as roving reporter, delivering interviews and behind-the-scenes content as the Sea of Red descends on Australia following the Covid-impacted tour of South Africa.

Sky Sports says its studio experience will be “a powerful fusion of innovation and culture […] blending indigenous art with advanced visual effects to create a truly cinematic experience that brings the spirit of the tour to life”. Real-time augmented reality graphics will allow pundits to break down key player stats and match insights live on air, offering deep dives into player analysis and selection dynamics.

Biggar commented: “A Lions tour is the pinnacle of any player’s career, so to now be part of it with Sky Sports is incredibly exciting. Being on the ground, feeling the atmosphere, and sharing that passion with fans, combined with Sky’s top-tier analysis, lets us bring the game to life in a way that’s insightful, but still accessible for everyone watching at home.”

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director, Sky Sports, added: “The British & Irish Lions is one of the marquee events of the sporting calendar, and for this tour we’re raising the bar with an exceptional on-screen team. From legendary Lions to recently retired greats, we’ve assembled a line-up of world-class talent who will bring fans closer to the action, sharing unique insights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments. We can’t wait for the action to begin.”

Sky’s coverage of the tour kicks off with the Lions’ inaugural match in Ireland against Argentina on June 20th, and runs until August 2nd, when the Lions face the Wallabies in the third and final Test match in Sydney.