MPs express BBC World Service funding concerns

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has written to the Government to ask for reassurances over the future funding of the BBC World Service, following reports of potential cuts planned for the forthcoming Spending Review, which will set the Government’s contribution for the following few years.

The letter highlights the vital role of the World Service to the UK’s strategic priorities and calls on the Government to rule out both a 2 per cent cut to funding and any cut to the budget that will force the BBC to close one or more of its 42 language services.

The correspondence to the Secretaries of State at CMS, the MoD and the FCDO, notes the important role of the World Service in tackling mis and disinformation but warns that without sufficient resources, its services across the world may have to be reduced. It currently reaches more than 400 million people each week in languages from Arabic and Burmese to Ukrainian.

Around one third of the World Service budget comes from the Government. Despite extra funding of £32.5 million (€38.5m) for the current financial year being announced in 2024, the World Service said it would still have to make savings of £6 million.

“At a time when the Government is rightly looking to enhance our country’s security, it’s crucial that it does not overlook the role played by the BBC World Service,” declared Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee. “Through its foreign language services, it is on the frontline of the global fight against mis and disinformation, but unless it is properly funded, we risk handing the microphone away and giving free reign to media backed by hostile states to become the dominant voice around the world. Ministers have told us that the World Service bolsters UK security. Cutting its funding now would undoubtably make us all less safe.”

The Committee held two evidence sessions late in 2024 as part of work with two other committees on the funding of the BBC World Service, and followed up with a letter urging the Government to ensure sufficient resources so that it is less reliant on the licence fee and short-term funding cycles.

The BBC responded to the letter in February 2025 and the Government in March. The BBC also wrote to the Committee following an evidence session with the Director General and Chair in March, which included further content on the World Service.