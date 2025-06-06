CONCACAF Gold Cup on Premier Sports

Premier Sports will screen live coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer across its linear TV channels and streaming service.

The Gold Cup is the top continental tournament for the national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The 16 team competition is being held in 14 stadiums across 11 US and Canadian cities from June 14th to July 7th. This includes invited guest nation Saudi Arabia and tournament debutant Dominican Republic.

Every game from the CONCACAF Gold Cup will be screened live on Premier Sports. The opening match sees Mexico take on Domincan Republic at the SoFi Stadium. The final is being held at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Current holders, Mexico, have won the tournament nine times, two more than neighbours US.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Prime Video as an add on subscription. Premier Sports is now available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream.