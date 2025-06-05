SES looks set to gain unconditional European Union (EU) antitrust approval for its $3.1 billion (€2.7bn) deal to acquire rival Intelsat.

The merger will receive the EU’s approval, reports Reuters, and the European Commission is scheduled to publish its own ruling by June 10th.

The deal announced, first announced in April 2024, was recently given clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), but is still being reviewed by the US FCC and the US Department of Justice, according to Reuters’ report.

The report added that the EU is ramping up its drive for strategic autonomy in the satellite sector to reduce reliance on Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service.

A merger of Intelsat and SES will give the combined company a fleet of more than 100 Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 26 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites compared to Starlink’s 5,800 birds.