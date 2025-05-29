Data: Leading streamers expanded titles by 5% in Q2

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has reported quarter-over-quarter growth in available programming on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+, the top global SVoD services.

The total number of unique TV, movie and sports titles offered by these services increased approximately by 4,500, or 5 per cent, from February to May according to a new Gracenote Data Hub release, which tracks content trends.

Netflix significantly outpaced all tracked services in total catalogue growth during Q2, increasing available content by 18.2 per cent. The next biggest relative gains were posted by Apple TV+ (3.7 per cent), Prime Video (3.2 per cent), Disney+ (1.6 per cent) and Paramount+ (1 per cent). Currently, Netflix offers 20.1 per cent of the TV shows, movies and sports programmes available on major streaming services, up from 17.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

At the programme level, the five top SVoD services grew sports content by 7.8 per cent in Q2. This was almost two times the rate of movie expansion and nearly one percentage point more than the rate of TV expansion. Currently, Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix are the leading sports players in Gracenote’s analysis, serving as home to 92 per cent of available streaming sports programming. In terms of other content types, TV programmes were up 6.9 per cent across all tracked services while movies were up 4 per cent.

“In the big picture for SVoD, overall content volume continues to rise but the CTV apps making this content available continually shift,” said Bill Michels, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote. “Regardless of programme type or any other attribute, effective content discovery helps streamers connect viewers to the entertainment they’ll enjoy most and get the most value out of each of the assets in their catalogues.”