Canal+, MultiChoice deal gets Competition approval

France’s Canal+ and South African pay-TV broadcaster Multichoice have been informed that the South Africa’s Competition Commission recommended Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice Group will be approved, with conditions, clearing a significant hurdle.

Conditions include funding commitments for the production of local South African general entertainment and sport content, and funding local content creators.

Canal+, which spun off from parent company Vivendi in December 2024, made an offer last year of 125 rand (€6.17) in cash per MultiChoice share that it does not own, or about 35 billion rand.

The Commission said the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition but recommended approval subject to a number of conditions given the role played by MultiChoice in South Africa’s entertainment industry, and to address public interest concerns raised by various stakeholders.

“We welcome today’s recommendation from South Africa’s Competition Commission,” commented Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+. “This is a major step forward in our ambition to create a global media and entertainment company with Africa at its heart. We are committed to investing in local content and supporting South Africa’s creative and sports ecosystems. We strongly believe that this transaction is positive for South Africa, providing consumers with greater choice and Africa with a true entertainment champion. We look forward to the transaction being concluded in the near future.”

Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice Group, added: “The recommendation from the Competition Commission is a key step forward towards the completion of the transaction and a recognition of the strong package of public interest commitments provided by the parties. We look forward to closing the transaction, not only for the benefit of shareholders, but also for the viewing public and the multiple industries that depend on MultiChoice. We will continue to cooperate with all regulatory authorities towards a timely conclusion of this important process.”

The deal will now go before the Competition Tribunal for final approval. If final approval is granted, the deal would be key for Canal+in its expansion in Africa.