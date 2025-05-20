Confessions of a Parent Killer coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ UK & Ireland has announced Confessions of a Parent Killer, a new original UK true-crime documentary that follows the story of Virginia ‘Ginny’ McCullough and the investigation into the murder of her parents. The film, which is produced by Transistor Films, marks the first time Ginny has spoken publicly about her crimes, through a series of exclusive letters written while awaiting sentencing and after her conviction.

On September 15th 2023, 35-year-old McCullough was arrested in Great Baddow, Essex on suspicion of murdering her parents. Not only did she freely confess her crimes, but she went on to stun arresting officers by revealing she had committed the murders almost five years previously and that their bodies remained concealed in the family home ever since. As the shocking news broke, the story of this highly unusual crime caught the nation’s attention. While the local community struggled to come to terms with what could have possibly taken place, the one person nobody had heard from was McCullough herself – until now. The film features exclusive letters from McCullough , alongside expert interviews, first-hand accounts from the local community, and unprecedented insights into the investigation. Confessions of a Parent Killer strives to make sense of this troubling story and to provide an insight into the possible motivations of the most unlikely of murderers.

The documentary is directed by Emma Jones, while Danny Tipping and Ned Parker serve as executive producers. The film was commissioned by Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor, Factual for Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The documentary will also air on 5 later this year.

Parker commented: “We are thankful to Paramount+ for supporting us in making this extraordinary film which builds on Transistor’s reputation for securing remarkable access and for producing insightful documentaries which explore what it is that leads seemingly normal people to commit such abnormal acts. We are very proud of the finished film which is something we think will both surprise and shock viewers.”

Confessions of a Parent Killer will premiere on Paramount+ on June 12th.