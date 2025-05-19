Survey: Women in film continue to face career barriers

Despite a growing cultural spotlight on female storytelling and representation, Mastercard’s Women in Film research reveals that aspiring and current female filmmakers across the UK face stark career barriers yet remain hopeful for the future of the industry. Commissioned by in May 2025, the research provides a snapshot of the evolving landscape for female creatives across UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Poland.

Surveying 1,000 women across the UK who are either working in film or aspiring to do so, the survey found that nearly a quarter (24 per cent) are choosing an alternative career path instead. This jumps to almost half (43 per cent) when surveying respondents across Europe. The participants cite a lack of confidence and fear of failure (38 per cent), not knowing anyone in the industry (34 per cent) and limited access to funding and resources (22 per cent) as the top reasons why.

Almost half of UK respondents (48 per cent) feel progress for women in film is reversing, with 58 per cent citing a rise in more subtle barriers compared to five years ago. This is in part due to the belief that while representation of women on screen has improved, behind-the-scenes roles still lack parity (74 per cent) and that there is more pressure on women to “prove themselves” than their male counterparts.

Despite this, there is optimism for the future of women in film. Three quarters (75 per cent) agree that opportunities for women in leadership roles such as directing and producing have improved and a similar number believe women are being heard more in creative and decision-making spaces in the industry (72 per cent).

Over three quarters (76 per cent) feel confident that the next generation will have more opportunities in the film industry than previous generations. This belief is driven by young people being more socially conscious and driven to tell authentic stories (41 per cent), as well as greater access to film education (38 per cent), easier access to tools and platforms for creating and sharing content (36 per cent) and increased representation of diverse voices and stories (34 per cent).

Access to the arts and film early on in life arises as a key contributor to opportunities and access for women in film. A third (33 per cent) of respondents agree that creative programmes being introduced in schools earlier gives them confidence for generations to come, and a fifth (21 per cent) saying early access to film education in school helped them pursue a career in film.

The Mastercard Women in Film research was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival at a panel event starring actor Ambika Mod, Beatrice Cornacchia EVP Marketing and Communications APEMEA at Mastercard and film director Nisha Ganatra.

Speaking at the panel event, Mod said: “It’s great to see such a positive shift on screen, as the new research from Mastercard reflects. There’s a real sense that change is taking hold, and that people are starting to believe in a more equal future for women in film. It’s something I’ve seen in my own experience, progress is happening, and doors are starting to open. But the findings are also a timely reminder that we’re not there yet – especially when it comes to behind-the-scenes roles. If we want lasting change, we need to make sure opportunities exist not just in front of the camera but across every part of the industry.”

The findings also highlight the transformative potential of emerging technology: over half (56 per cent) believe the use of AI and new technology is transforming the industry for the better, jumping to 61 per cent among Millennials. Mentorship also emerges as a lifeline for aspiring filmmakers, with a quarter (24 per cent) stating that guidance from industry professionals would make the biggest difference in achieving their film career goals, followed by access to networking opportunities (20 per cent).

When it comes to inspiration among female creatives, this is increasingly driven by personal lived experiences (38 per cent) and dreams and spirituality (21 per cent). Almost half (42 per cent) believe intergenerational collaboration is important to the future of film and female filmmakers are hoping to see more films telling working class stories (48 per cent), mental health journeys (46 per cent), women’s experiences (42 per cent) and the perspectives of those living with disabilities (35 per cent) – hinting at a more authentic and engaged generation of storytellers.

Beatrice Cornacchia, EVP Marketing and Communications APEMEA at Mastercard, added: “At Mastercard, we believe stories shape culture, and empowering more women to tell theirs is essential for a thriving, representative film industry. This research shines a spotlight on the challenges still faced by women- particularly those just starting out- and makes clear that access, visibility and support remain key barriers to progress. Meaningful investment, mentorship and structural change are not optional; they are urgent and necessary steps toward unlocking the full creative potential of this generation.”

The research carried out by Mastercard also revealed the most inspirational female role models in the industry:

Top 10 Most Inspiring Women in Film:

Emma Watson Natalie Portman Viola Davis Lupita Nyong’o Keira Knightley Salma Hayek Sofia Coppola Penélope Cruz Charlize Theron Monica Bellucci

Another recent Mastercard survey of over 1,000 consumers reveals a strong appetite for film-related experiences, with 71 per cent expressing interest in exploring more of them in 2025. More broadly, experiences hold deep personal value: 51 per cent say they create their most cherished memories, 38 per cent feel they offer new perspectives on the world, and 35 per cent enjoy sharing them with friends and family. This growing demand reflects the rise of the ‘experience economy’, where people place increasing value not just on what they consume, but on how it makes them feel – and the stories it helps them live and share.