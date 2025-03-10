AIK Football FAST channel on Pluto TV

AIK Football has announced a deal to bring a dedicated FAST channel to Pluto TV. The Pluto TV AIK channel will showcase match highlights, interviews, behind-the-scenes content and training sessions from the Swedish football club, as well as AIK’s own sports show Studio AIK.

Following the recent partnership with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, the deal with AIK Football is the first of its kind in Sweden, where a national football club is given its own dedicated TV channel. In addition to the linear channel, which will broadcast 24/7 every day of the week, hundreds of hours of content will also be available on demand.

“We are excited to collaborate with AIK club, providing fans in Sweden the chance to closely follow one of Sweden’s top football teams. This partnership is the latest in a series of agreements to bring live and on-demand sports to our platform. The integration of sports content into FAST is a significant industry trend, and we are proud to be among the first to recognise and capitalise on this opportunity,” commented Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Pluto TV.

“This partnership opens up a new level of supporter communication for us. AIK Fotboll have searched for opportunities to develop our exposure through a broadcasting partner and now we’re finally there. We’ve couldn’t have found a better partner than Pluto TV to align with,” added Fredrik Söderberg, CEO AIK Fotboll.