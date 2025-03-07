Channel 4 extends Crufts rights

Channel 4 has announced that it will continue to broadcast Crufts until 2029. The channel has broadcast coverage of the annual dog show since 2010. Channel 4 has also announced that the independent production company Sunset+Vine will continue to produce its coverage of Crufts.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sports, commented: “Crufts is a truly unique event and has a very special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers and we’re delighted that Channel 4 will continue our relationship with The Kennel Club and the producers of our Crufts coverage, Sunset+Vine.”

Jannine Edgar, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, added: “We have enjoyed fantastic coverage with Channel 4 over the last 15 years and are delighted to continue our partnership for the next four years. Channel 4 has provided The Kennel Club with more airtime for Crufts than ever before, helping us to show the important role dogs play in our lives.”

The 2025 is Crufts is airing on Channel 4 now (until March 9th) as Clare Balding will lead nearly 20 hours of coverage from the event in Birmingham.

More than 200 pedigree breeds from 51 different countries will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title, which will be awarded live on Channel 4 on the final evening of the event. Viewers can watch Crufts on Channel 4, More 4 and on Channel 4 Streaming. Coverage includes all the most popular events including Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog award and the prestigious Best in Show.