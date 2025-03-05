Collar joins SWISSto12’s Board of Directors as Chairman

SWISSto12, the satellite company and a specialist in RF communications solutions, today announced that former SES and O3b Networks CEO, Steve Collar, is joining the Board of Directors of SWISSto12 and will serve as Chairman.

Collar brings more than 30 years of satellite industry experience including five years at the helm of SES and more than six years leading O3b Networks.

Roland Loos, Chairman since 2016 and industry veteran, continues as a member of the Board and will hand over the Chairman position to Collar.

“I am excited and honoured to be joining the Board of SWISSto12, one of the fastest growing and most exciting business in the satellite industry. The company has a bold vision, an outstanding and expanding customer base and a terrific team. I am looking forward to working with Emile, Roland and the rest of the Board as we take SWISSto12 to ever greater heights” commented Collar.

Roland Loos, Chairman of SWISSto12, said: “I am very proud and thrilled that Steve joins our fast growing company. After almost 10 years serving as the Chairman of this fantastic company, I am happy to handover to Steve who is the right person to drive SWISSto12 into the next steps of its development and growth. I will continue to support Emile, the board and the entire team through the next steps of our journey.”

Emile de Rijk, founder and CEO of SWISSto12, added “I really look forward to partnering up with Steve on the next steps of SWISSto12’s growth journey. He brings with him tremendous technical, entrepreneurial, management and industry experience along with a positive mindset that I strongly relate to. Our industry is currently going through a significant amount of change and SWISSto12 is determined to play a major role in enabling the future of satellite communications globally.“