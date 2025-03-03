Roya Media Group platforms on Es’hail-2 Satellite

Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has expanded its channel offerings by incorporating three new channels under the umbrella of Roya Media Group – Roya TV, Roya News, and Roya Kids – into its video distribution lineup at the 26° East orbital position, facilitated by the Es’hail-2 satellite. The Es’hailSat satellite footprint strategically encompasses the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, optimising signal coverage and enabling significant viewership potential for all RMG platforms throughout this area.

Roya News specialises in delivering comprehensive global news, with a particular emphasis on Jordan and the broader MENA region; Roya TV’s channels encompass a variety of programming that caters to different audiences; and Roya Kids ensures safe content for kids and offers engaging and educational content tailored specifically for children, promoting learning while entertaining young viewers.

Es’hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport, and managed services from Doha, Qatar, and brings to this relationship more than 15 years of being in the business of catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications, and governments across the Middle East and North Africa. Es’hailSat’s infrastructure including two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm Tier-4 certified teleport facility provides reliable and robust connectivity services.

“Es’hailSat is delighted to welcome Roya Media Group platforms and bring on board Jordan’s prominent television channels to our satellite hotspot.” commented Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, President and CEO, of Es’hailSat. “We believe that the diverse range of programming and depth of the channel bouquet offered by us at Es’hailSat aligns perfectly with RMG`s vision to provide informative and entertaining content catering to audiences across the region.”

The channels are now part of the Es’hail-2 channels bouquet which further adds to the attractive lineup of premium content currently broadcasting via Es’hail-2 satellite.

Viewers can tune in to these TV channels on Es’hail-2 with the following details:

Orbital Position : 26°E

Transponder Number : F02

Downlink Frequency : 10,730 MHz

Polarisation : Linear (Vertical)

MODCOD : DVB-S2, 8PSK (MPEG-4)

FEC : 2/3

Symbol Rate : 275000 sym/s