FCC confirms C-band spectrum thoughts

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued its note to interested parties that it is contemplating a new move as far as satellite C-band frequencies. This move is of key interest to SES and Intelsat.

The FCC has issued a ‘Notice of Inquiry’ and confirming a meeting held on February 27th, and saying it is seeking comment on the possibility of opening up addition portions of the mid-band spectrum range known as the Upper C-band (3.98-4.2 GHz) and designed to help meet growing and projected spectrum demand, and to spur economic growth, and advance American security interests.

In 2020, the FCC successfully auctioned the lower portion of the C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) for flexible wireless use, which helped bringing enhanced 5G to communities and raised billions for the US Treasury as well as rewarding SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat and Telesat for freeing up the spectrum.

The FCC has set a 90-day deadline for comments, and a further 90 days for replies and responses. This suggests that guidance and perhaps decisions could be expected this year.

The FCC said that the Notice of Inquiry would explore:

· Whether, and if so how, we could free up additional mid-band spectrum for new services in the Upper C-band.

· Seek comment on whether authorisation and transition mechanisms similar to the recent 3.7 GHz Service transition could be used to make additional spectrum available in the Upper C-band, given the success of the 3.7 GHz Service transition and the rapid deployment of 5G services in that portion of the band.

· Seek general comment on the parameters of any new opportunities for robust connectivity in the Upper C-band.

· Seek comment on whether, and if so how, we should amend the US Table if the Commission decides to repurpose the Upper C-band.

· Seek to better understand the current and future needs of existing operators and users in the band.

· Seek to better understand how introducing new services in the Upper C-band may impact radio altimeters used by the aviation sector in the 4.2–4.4 GHz band.

· Ask commenters to provide detailed proposals on the mechanics and structure of a transition to more intensive use of the Upper C-band that could incentivise rapid and efficient deployment, spur investment, and address the needs of incumbent operators and their customers.

· Invite general comment on the costs and benefits associated with authorising new services in the Upper C-band, and ask that commenters provide detailed technical and economic data to support their suggestions.