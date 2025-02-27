Analysis: Repurposing utility infrastructure can save UK Altnets millions

An estimated 40,000 kilometres of abandoned utility infrastructure – including gas and water pipes – could be used to drastically reduce disruption to streets, railway lines and public spaces when new high speed fibre optic cables need to be laid.

Openreach Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) already provides network builders with a cost-saving alternative to digging. But when PIA ducts or poles are not available, reusing existing abandoned infrastructure could save the UK’s broadband network builders hundreds of millions, if not billions, in construction costs, according to analysis by AssetHUB.

By reusing unused utility infrastructure and ducts across the UK, network builders can speed up deployments of fibre, limit disruption and fibre overbuild, and reduce carbon emissions.

“While the installation of fibre is crucial for improved connectivity for communities, the process of digging up roads leads to significant public inconvenience. It often causes issues such as traffic delays, noise pollution and disruptions to daily life,” commented AssetHUB CEO Rob Leenderts. “Digging up the roads and footpaths is costly, and it can be even more expensive when deployments need to be rerouted around tough obstacles. Utility infrastructure can overcome obstructions, and as these pipes and passages can cross roads, rivers and railways, and even in some cases provide routes to residents’ homes, they are uniquely positioned to be reused by network builders when rolling out fibre.”

AssetHUB is urging all network builders to make sure they are aware of existing infrastructure in the area of their fibre deployments to help enhance operations.

“In a market with so many different Altnets, being able to map and see the infrastructure that can support connectivity rollouts, as well as make enquiries about the asset usage and costs on one platform offers a more sustainable and cost-effective approach,” added Leenderts.

AssetHUB’s asset marketplace for purchasing and selling infrastructure and services helps network builders map their fibre networks for visibility. It also ensures approved ISPs and other network builders are aware and able to gain access to the network securely, offering those that have not received funding an alternative to building more fibre.