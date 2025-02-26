BBC 500 Words Finalists celebrated at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace today [February 26th] played host to the Grand Final of BBC 500 Words, the UK’s most celebrated children’s writing competition. Fifty young literary talents were invited to a reception hosted by The Queen, in recognition of their remarkable stories.

Her Majesty has a longstanding commitment to championing literacy and creative writing, supporting the 500 Words competition every year since 2015.

The six outstanding winners of the competition were crowned, with their identities to be revealed in a special episode of The One Show airing on World Book Day® (7pm, Thursday 6 March, BBC One and iPlayer). Audiences will be transported to Buckingham Palace where this momentous occasion was captured on film today.

Her Majesty invited a host of celebrity readers including Olivia Colman, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, Matt Lucas, Rose Ayling-Ellis, JB Gill and Rob Brydon to Buckingham Palace for this special episode of The One Show with Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

500 Word judges, Sir Lenny Henry, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Francesca Simon, Charlie Higson, and Malorie Blackman also attended the special event. Gladiators Fire and Nitro were also on hand to help celebrate the finalists.

Each of the finalist’s stories are available to read on the BBC Teach website, alongside audio versions recorded by the BBC Radio Drama Company.