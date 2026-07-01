VOD Coalition appoints Marsilio as Executive Director

The European VOD Coalition has announced the appointment of Manuel Marsilio as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.

Based in Brussels, Marsilio brings more than a decade of senior leadership in public affairs and association management. He holds a proven track record of engagement with policymakers and regulators, spanning from the EU Institutions to the United Nations.

Andreas Wildfang, Chair of the European VOD Coalition, commented: “On behalf of our members, I warmly welcome Manuel Marsilio as our new Executive Director. His experience in public affairs and his proven leadership in guiding associations with strategic vision make him the right person to lead the Coalition at a decisive moment for the European audiovisual sector. We look forward to working with him to champion European content, promote safe and sustainable services, and advocate for a regulatory framework that allows the VoD sector to keep growing in Europe over the long term.”

Marsilio added: “The present and future of culture in Europe matter deeply: the stories that are told, the voices that find a space to be heard and the way people across the continent access and enjoy them. The video-on-demand and digital entertainment sector is today one of the most important engines of investment in European creativity. It is a pivotal industry, and I am eager to take on this role. I look forward to working with our members and with policymakers to build the right conditions for investment, innovation and growth across the EU.”

Marsilio will lead the Coalition’s engagement on the upcoming Digital Fairness Act (DFA), advocating for proportionate rules that reflect the curated, editorially controlled environment of VoD. He will also champion the sector’s position against network fees under the Digital Networks Act (DNA). Under his direction, the Coalition will focus on making sure the EU’s regulatory landscape provides the conditions for VoD companies to thrive, supporting their continued investment in the audiovisual sector, and entertaining audiences across Europe.