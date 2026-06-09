Amazon Leo gains launch extension

Satellite operators (and would-be operators) are obliged by FCC and ITU rules to launch their craft on strict timetables. Amazon Leo, for example, was required to launch 50 per cent of its 3,232 fleet by July 30th.

The FCC has relaxed this obligation and has now granted Amazon Leo a ‘limited waiver’ which allows Amazon Leo to continue launching satellites without restriction. However, it must wrap the complete launch commitment by the original date of July 30th 2029.

“Under this waiver, the Bureau will not cap Amazon Leo’s authority to deploy the remaining Gen1 system satellites at the number of satellites launched and operational as of the day of its July 30th 2026 interim milestone. We clarify that waiver of section 25.161(a)(2) is limited only to the interim milestone requirement and does not extend to Amazon Leo’s compliance with the final milestone required by 25.164(b)(2). In the event Amazon Leo fails to satisfy the final milestone on July 30th 2029, this will result in reduction of the total number of Amazon Leo’s authorized satellites to the total number of satellites that are operational on that date, pursuant to section 25.161(a)(2).50 Accordingly, Amazon Leo’s authority to launch and operate any undeployed space stations will not terminate on the date of the interim milestone,” stated the FCC ruling.

Amazon pleaded the lack of rocket capacity as the reason for its delays.