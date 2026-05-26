Research: Starlink speeds surge 45% in Europe

Research from Luke Kehoe, Lead Industry Analyst at Ookla, reveals that low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband is no longer just a niche backup plan—it is actively filling the continent’s toughest connectivity gaps.

Starlink’s role as a low-Earth orbit broadband provider is clearest in those remaining gaps. Across Europe, the service is most visible where fixed networks are delayed, weaker, difficult to extend, or needed as backup. That includes islands, farms, mountain communities, seasonal homes, remote businesses, and rural premises still waiting for planned upgrades.

Key takeaways from the research include: