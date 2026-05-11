Ofcom: EE TV continues to top pay-TV complaints

Ofocm has published the latest figures for complaints received about the UK’s major broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers. These figures cover the final quarter of 2025, from October to December, and show an increase on the previous quarter for the first time since 2023.

Complaints about broadband services decreased, while pay-TV complaints stayed the same. However, complaints about mobile services increased, which followed the announcement of mid-contract price rises by some mobile providers.

Main findings:

EE generated the most pay-TV complaints.

The least complained-about pay-TV providers were Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

TalkTalk and Vodafone were the most complained-about broadband providers. Vodafone saw an increase in complaints on the previous quarter, while TalkTalk’s complaints figures remained static.

The least complained-about broadband providers were Plusnet and Virgin Media.

O2 was the mobile provider that generated the most complaints, with customers primarily complaining about contract-related issues.

EE, Tesco Mobile and Three were the least complained-about mobile providers.

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, commented: “It is disappointing to see an increase in customers complaints during this quarter, especially following a sustained period of decreases in the complaints we received about telecoms companies. However, a main driver of these complaints appears to be an unexpected mid-contract price rise announcements for some mobile customers in the autumn of 2025. We will continue to monitor the market including future complaints figures for any indication of ongoing customer dissatisfaction.”

Reacting to the Ofcom data, Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie, said: “While complaint volumes across the telecoms sector have stabilised, broadband complaints continue to sit far above those for mobile services. Data from the final quarter of 2025 reveals that Vodafone and TalkTalk, for the second quarter in a row, are the top two most complained-about broadband providers. Patience will undoubtedly be wearing thin for the 5 million customers who subscribe to these two brands. Although this report focuses on the seven major providers, over half of these brands are performing below the industry average. This is a clear signal that service quality is not meeting consumer expectations. No customer should have to tolerate sub-par service when there are heaps of other options available.”

“With 8.8 million customers currently out of contract, these customers have the power to switch and save. Thanks to the One Touch Switch process, moving to a better provider is now faster and easier than ever. By using trusted comparison sites and third-party reviews, consumers can find providers that take customer care seriously, often while securing a significantly cheaper monthly deal,” added Tofts.