EBU appoints Eriksson as CTO

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has appointed Annsofi Eriksson as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Eriksson brings over 20 years of international leadership experience across IT, digital transformation and technology strategy in both private and public sector organisations. She joins the EBU from Sveriges Radio, where she works as Chief Information Officer and Director of Technology, and is a member of the executive management team.

In her new role, Eriksson will lead a newly established department bringing together the EBU’s work across technology, artificial intelligence and digital platforms. The department will unify expertise currently spread across multiple teams, strengthening collaboration with Members and industry partners, including major technology companies, and ensuring a more coordinated and strategic response to the evolving needs of public service media.

Noel Curran, Director General of the EBU, commented: “Annsofi brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, operational expertise and deep understanding of the role technology plays in modern organizations. As we strengthen our work in AI, platforms and partnerships, her leadership will be critical in ensuring we deliver maximum value to our Members and speak with one strong, collective voice.”

At Sveriges Radio, Eriksson has been responsible for the full IT and technology environment, including strategy, development, operations, cybersecurity and supplier management. Her previous roles include CIO at Sergel Group and Head of IT at Länsförsäkringar Fondliv, as well as senior leadership roles at Telia Company, Tieto, Aditro AB and Alfa Laval. Eriksson also has strong ties to the EBU community, currently serving as Vice Chair of the EBU Technical Committee and as a Board Member of the Security4Media Association.

Eriksson commented: “I am honoured to take on this role at the EBU at such an important time for public service media. Technology and AI are reshaping our industry, and I look forward to working closely with Members and partners to harness these opportunities, strengthen collaboration and ensure public service media continues to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.”

She will take up the role on October 1st, succeeding Antonio Arcidiacono, who will leave the EBU after more than seven years leading the Technology & Innovation team.