Orange eyes Globecast divestment

Orange and investment fund Verdoso have signed an exclusivity agreement with a view to a potential sale of Globecast, the telco’s media services business.

Globecast currently supports thousands of customers – TV channels, rights holders and platform operators – in distributing and broadcasting their audiovisual content worldwide. The company relies on a worldwide network of teleports and operations centres, operated 24/7.

Thanks to a hybrid infrastructure combining satellite, fibre and IP, and to a range of end-to-end managed services, Globecast enables broadcasters to simplify their operations, control their distribution costs and reach their audiences across all networks, from satellite bouquets to OTT and streaming platforms.

Since its creation 24 years ago, Globecast has anticipated and supported market developments, from the early days of satellite broadcasting to the coverage of major global events such as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Tour de France and the G7.

The projected acquisition by Verdoso would provide Globecast with a reference shareholder capable of supporting the company in the rollout of its next generation offers and strengthening its position in a structurally shifting market.

Orange’s employee representative bodies will be consulted with a view to a possible completion of the transaction by the end of 2026.