Hunter to lead Global Studios

Global, the Media and Entertainment group, has announced Craig Hunter as Managing Director of its newly launched podcast and digital prodco, Global Studios. Hunter joins Global from STV Studios, where he has been Creative Director of STV Studios Factual for the past seven years.

Since joining STV Studios as Creative Director in 2019, Hunter has broadened the label’s output, transforming it into a leading unscripted production house, thanks to a wide range of returning brands, factual entertainment series and premium documentaries. Previously, he was Lead Commissioning Editor for natural history and specialist factual at the BBC, commissioning programmes such as Blue Planet Live and Inside the Factory.

Hunter will lead Global Studios, the home of Global’s original podcast slate including The News Agents, My Therapist Ghosted Me and new F1 show Up To Speed. Hunter will also oversee Global’s creative partnerships with The Overlap – following the announcement in January that Global had acquired a majority stake in the sports media business founded by Gary Neville – and leading creator network The Fellas Studios which was acquired by Global in October 2025.

Hunter will lead both the creative and commercial growth of Global Studios in the UK and internationally, working closely with Global’s Group CEO Simon Pitts and Chief Broadcast & Content Officer James Rea, and joining Global’s Executive Committee.

Simon Pitts, Group CEO, at Global, said: “Craig is an outstanding creative leader and I’m delighted that he’s joining Global to lead the growth of Global Studios. I’ve seen firsthand how effectively Craig leads teams and develops new shows into successful, returning brands and I’m excited that he’ll be bringing that same creativity, expertise and ambition to Global. Our vision is that Global Studios becomes a leading international digital content business. It will be the ultimate one-stop-shop for creative talent, combining the biggest podcast shows, across both audio and video, with best-in-class production and market-leading monetisation, all powered by the unrivalled marketing power of Global’s radio, digital and outdoor network.”

Hunter said: “I’ve loved every second of my time at STV Studios and I’m hugely proud of my team and the shows and brands we’ve built together. Now feels like the right time for a new challenge and I’m thrilled to be joining Global Studios at such an exciting moment. I’m excited to be leading one of the industry’s most dynamic digital content businesses and I’m looking forward to working with Simon, James and the talented team at Global to build the next chapter of success.”

James Rea, Global’s Chief Broadcasting & Content Officer, added: “We have fantastic creative talent across Global Studios and Craig, having spent his career building brilliant shows and high-performing teams, has exactly the right energy we need to move it forward. I can’t wait for him to get started.”