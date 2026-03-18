10,000 Starlinks in orbit

A Falcon 9 launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Caliifornia on March 16th marked the 27th Starlink mission of the year to date with 728 satellites placed into orbit. This is 177 more than the 551 deployed by end March 2025.

This week will see a total of 137 satellites to be launched on five sepatate batches. The Vandenberg launch was the first of the week and carried 25 satellites.

The actual number launched to date is 11,518 but observers say that 1,509 have rentered the atmosphere. The booster used for the launch was flown for the 14th time.

As for the Starlibnk universe, various sources suggest that while overall additions are slowing a little, the weekly growth is more than 6,000 new users, and that the current 10.7 million (as at March 16th) will grow to 11 million within a week or two. Starlink is now available in 159 countries.