Sky, Canal+ sign scripted production partnership

Sky and Canal+ have announced a co-commissioning partnership to develop English language scripted content.

Sky and Canal+ will work together to develop a minimum of two projects per year over an initial three-year term, co-financing green-lit projects. Drawing on the capabilities of StudioCanal and various independent producers, the partnership will provide a stage for both established and emerging talent.

The collaborative model is designed to support wide distribution, reaching audiences across Europe and beyond, and providing a strong route to market for UK led stories with international resonance.

Maxime Saada, CEO Canal+, commented: “Sky and Canal+ share the same storytelling DNA and drive to develop globally successful content and IP. Our previous co-productions, like The Young Pope and Zero Zero Zero [pictured], are great examples of what we can do together through this complementary and ambitious new partnership.”

Dana Strong CBE, Group CEO Sky, added: “We are excited to build on our strong working relationship with Canal+ to create this partnership. Sky and Canal+ share a strong track record in creating premium drama, and through this collaboration we will bring our creative ambition and expertise together at scale.”

With the agreement now in place, Sky and CANAL+ will begin developing the first slate of projects in the coming months.