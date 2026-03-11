AT&T announces $250bn US connectivity investment
March 11, 2026
AT&T, the US multi-national telco, has announced an investment and spend of more than $250 billion (€215.4bn) in the future of US advanced connectivity, building the high-speed networks and resilience required for the next era of growth.
“Today, we’re committing more than $250 billion to increase US connectivity competitiveness and expand access to AT&T’s leading ﬁbre and wireless networks – the best way to get on the internet,” said John Stankey, Chairman and CEO of AT&T. “Current Federal telecommunications policy is as strong as I’ve seen in my career, making our commitment to invest possible. We look forward to serving American communities and businesses for the next 150 years.”
Deploying Always-On Connectivity
Ubiquitous networks that provide reliable, always-on connectivity are the critical conduits that make AI, autonomous technologies, cloud computing, and data-heavy digital services possible. AT&T’s investment will expand future-ready ﬁbre and wireless services, modernise critical infrastructure, and strengthen network resilience and security to support communities and the economy for decades to come, including:
- Accelerating the deployment of ﬁbre, 5G home internet, wireless and satellite across urban, suburban, and rural America
- AT&T’s satellite collaboration with AST SpaceMobile will extend coverage into remote areas.
- Strengthening FirstNet, Built with AT&T – the nation’s ﬁrst network built with and for ﬁrst responders – and modernising vital infrastructure for public safety and resilience
- With AT&T Dynamic Defense, the telco delivers network connectivity with built-in security controls.
- Laying the groundwork for the next wave of American technological leadership through smart infrastructure and network optimisation
- AT&T’s Wi-Fi Personalisation provides a tailored home experience that matches our customers’ daily habits, and AT&T Turbo Live allows customers to boost their data experience at live events to get the reliable connection they want, even in crowded venues.
Investing in People and Communities
With approximately 110,000 US employees today, AT&T says it will continue investing in America’s workforce, including supporting the largest unionised workforce in the US telco industry, with a focus on training and development.
Investing in education through connectivity also strengthens communities. When workers can train locally, communities retain talent, families gain stability, and local economies grow stronger. These are mission-critical roles that keep networks running safely and reliably – work that depends on skilled technicians, engineers, and customer-facing experts that will remain essential as technology evolves. Focus areas include:
- Recruiting and training more skilled technicians that are needed to build and maintain essential telecommunications infrastructure
- Hiring thousands of technicians in 2026 alone; Only 5 per cent of jobs at AT&T require a four-year degree
- Investing in training, upskilling, and career pathways to keep roles current as tools and technology change – including AI ﬂuency
- Supporting American families with competitive wages, employee beneﬁts and exceptional wellness programs, and long-term ﬁnancial security
Innovating to Secure America’s Connected Economy
AT&T will continue investing in technologies that advance and protect the connected economy, including:
- Scaling network security and AI-driven threat intelligence
- Enabling the next wave of invention across industries by opening up the network to allow new entrants to innovate and supply telco equipment.
- Strengthening collaboration with public-sector partners to support national resilience and ﬁrst responders
- Supporting innovation