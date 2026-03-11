AT&T announces $250bn US connectivity investment

Ubiquitous networks that provide reliable, always-on connectivity are the critical conduits that make AI, autonomous technologies, cloud computing, and data-heavy digital services possible. AT&T’s investment will expand future-ready ﬁbre and wireless services, modernise critical infrastructure, and strengthen network resilience and security to support communities and the economy for decades to come, including:

Accelerating the deployment of ﬁbre, 5G home internet, wireless and satellite across urban, suburban, and rural America AT&T’s satellite collaboration with AST SpaceMobile will extend coverage into remote areas.

Strengthening FirstNet, Built with AT&T – the nation’s ﬁrst network built with and for ﬁrst responders – and modernising vital infrastructure for public safety and resilience With AT&T Dynamic Defense, the telco delivers network connectivity with built-in security controls.

Laying the groundwork for the next wave of American technological leadership through smart infrastructure and network optimisation AT&T’s Wi-Fi Personalisation provides a tailored home experience that matches our customers’ daily habits, and AT&T Turbo Live allows customers to boost their data experience at live events to get the reliable connection they want, even in crowded venues.



Investing in People and Communities

With approximately 110,000 US employees today, AT&T says it will continue investing in America’s workforce, including supporting the largest unionised workforce in the US telco industry, with a focus on training and development.

Investing in education through connectivity also strengthens communities. When workers can train locally, communities retain talent, families gain stability, and local economies grow stronger. These are mission-critical roles that keep networks running safely and reliably – work that depends on skilled technicians, engineers, and customer-facing experts that will remain essential as technology evolves. Focus areas include:

Recruiting and training more skilled technicians that are needed to build and maintain essential telecommunications infrastructure

Hiring thousands of technicians in 2026 alone; Only 5 per cent of jobs at AT&T require a four-year degree

Investing in training, upskilling, and career pathways to keep roles current as tools and technology change – including AI ﬂuency

Supporting American families with competitive wages, employee beneﬁts and exceptional wellness programs, and long-term ﬁnancial security

Innovating to Secure America’s Connected Economy

AT&T will continue investing in technologies that advance and protect the connected economy, including: