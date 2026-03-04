ITVX sees record-breaking February

In January, BVoD platform ITVX saw its biggest ever month with 383 million streams. ITV has now announced that the platform has maintained its record-breaking trajectory with its best-ever February performance.

Building on the momentum from the start of the year, February’s growth was fuelled by a significant performance in the Reality genre, as well as a new drama slate, and live sport and entertainment.

Reality TV Drives Record Engagement

The Reality genre generated 42 million streaming hours in the calendar month – an increase of nearly 13 million hours compared to February 2025.

This surge was led by Love Island: All Stars (pictured), which continued the dominance it established in January, with over 100 million streams across the series. February 23rd, which included strong live stream viewing to Love Island: All Stars final as well as boxset viewing of newly released drama The Lady, gave ITVX its biggest day of the year so far, with 16 million streams.

There was also continued success for the reality format Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich with 9.3 million streams.

Drama & Acquisitions: Thrillers and true crime

Following a January where drama was the top-performing genre, February continued the trend with popular, new launches.

In commissioned drama, espionage thriller Betrayal, starring Shaun Evans and Romola Garai, was the top title across the month with 10.8 million streams. In acquired drama, the true-crime hit Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy became the month’s most-watched acquisition, pulling in 10.4 million streams.

Sport and live entertainment drive live streaming success

ITVX’s live offering remained a key driver of platform success. The Six Nations rugby tournament has already amassed 9.1 million streams so far in this tournament, across six matches.

Additionally, The Brit Awards continues to be the most-watched awards show on TV for 16-34s, with increased popularity in streaming, with streams to The Brit Awards 2026 ceremony held in Manchester on February 28th, and the Brits Highlights up 67 per cent year on year.

Entertainment is the top-performing genre on ITVX after Reality and Drama, with titles including The 1% Club, The Masked Singer and Britain’s Got Talent amongst the top performers.

In terms of individual programme streams year-on-year, Good Morning Britain posted the highest growth outside of Love Island, with streams up by 19 per cent year-on-year in February.

New features

Product upgrades also continue to drive viewing, with features such as – Actor Search making it even easier for audiences to find dramas with their favourite stars; further expansion of Continue Watching to more partner devices; as well as thumbnail scrubbing on mobile devices, improving navigation for audiences who are using fast forward and rewind.