Begin secures ISL digital rights across 4 GCC markets

Begin, a UAE-based OTT streaming platform, has secured exclusive digital rights to the Indian Super League across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain for the ongoing 2026 season.

The single-year agreement grants Begin exclusive live digital coverage of the ISL in the four territories, strengthening the platform’s sports portfolio across the Gulf region. The 2026 ISL season is currently underway and will conclude on May 17th.

Begin’s acquisition is primarily targeted at diaspora audiences across the GCC, where large expatriate communities maintain close cultural and sporting ties to their home markets. The platform aims to offer an accessible and localised streaming destination as part of a structured mid-season migration strategy designed to retain and grow existing digital viewership.

“Securing exclusive ISL rights across four GCC markets strengthens the momentum behind our regional expansion. We have steadily broadened our sports and entertainment portfolio across markets, and this agreement reflects that progression,” commented Jonathan Mark, CEO of Begin. “Our priority is disciplined investment, premium rights and consistent delivery. We are scaling Begin with focus and long-term intent to build a lasting presence in the region’s sports and entertainment sector.”

As part of the launch, Begin is introducing a dedicated ‘Indian Super League – Season Pass’ priced at 18 AED (€4.15), or the local equivalent in each market. The pass allows viewers to access live ISL coverage without requiring a full platform subscription.