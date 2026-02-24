HBO Max launching in 12 new APAC markets in March

Warner Bros Discovery has announced that its HBO Max streaming service will launch direct-to-consumer in new markets across Asia Pacific on March 26th, including Bhutan, Fiji, Kiribati, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

The upcoming availability of comes on the heels of the streamer’s recent launch in Italy and Germany, and ahead of the UK and Ireland, also launching in March. HBO Max is the home of an array of entertainment brands, featuring HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, Hollywood movies, Discovery and TLC, all in one place.

HBO Max will offer subscribers Hollywood hits such as Oscar-nominated movies, Sinners and One Battle After Another, HBO and Max Originals such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The Pitt, new series, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as well as upcoming premieres like comedy series, Rooster, starring Steve Carell, and Euphoria Season three, starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, premiering April 13th. Fan favourites, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory, real-life stories including Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, The Curious Case Of… and family viewing from The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, We Bare Bears and Tom and Jerry to Adventure Time, will also be available to stream.

From launch, HBO Max will be available for subscription through the HBO Max website – additional details including pricing and launch partners will be announced in the coming weeks.