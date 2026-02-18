LaLiga seeks €262 from 2,000 pirate football viewers 

LaLiga has launched legal action against 2,000 consumers accused of watching pirated football broadcasts, claiming €262 from each individual after a ruling by a judge in Córdoba paved the way for the move.

The claims mark a significant escalation in the league’s ongoing campaign against audiovisual piracy. It is estimated that the number of claims could surpass 8,000 before the end of the current season.

The legal action follows a decision by a Córdoba court authorising the identification of individuals who allegedly accessed illegal streaming platforms to watch top-flight Spanish football matches. The ruling is understood to have enabled the disclosure of user data, allowing the league to pursue direct compensation claims.

Each of the 2,000 individuals targeted in this initial phase has been asked to pay €262, a sum reportedly calculated to cover damages resulting from unlawful access to protected broadcasts.

LaLiga maintains that the objective is deterrence as much as compensation, sending what it describes as a clear message that accessing pirated football content carries tangible legal and financial consequences.