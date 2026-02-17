BBFC to deliver age ratings for HBO Max in UK

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced an agreement to ensure that content on HBO Max streaming service in the UK carries the BBFC’s rating and content advice when it launches on March 26th.

The agreement focuses on the BBFC producing new, or supplying existing BBFC Classifications for HBO Max’s streaming content. Under the agreement, all episodes, features and specials on the service will carry a BBFC age rating (e.g., U, PG, 12, 15, or 18) and bespoke advice, in line with the BBFC’s Classification Guidelines. These Guidelines are informed by large-scale public consultation and research, and are refreshed every four to five years to reflect changing public attitudes.

All new BBFC Classifications produced for HBO Max in the UK will be made publicly available, including via the BBFC website and app, [no earlier than 24 hours] before launch.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executive of the BBFC, commented: “This agreement underscores Warner Bros. Discovery’s dedication to providing UK audiences with the trusted BBFC age ratings and content advice that are vital for families making safe and informed viewing decisions. From Game of Thrones to Superman, the BBFC will be delivering classifications for all of HBO Max’s content, so UK audiences can choose what’s right for them to view from the day that the platform launches. We look forward to a successful partnership with Warner Bros Discovery as it brings this exciting new service to the UK market.”

Andrew Georgiou President & Managing Director for WBD UK & Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “We are pleased to partner with the BBFC across HBO Max when the service launches in the UK on 26 March 2026. The BBFC is a trusted partner who will help ensure our subscribers are not only entertained with award winning content, but properly informed on the age and content suitability of the wealth of shows and movies available on HBO Max.”