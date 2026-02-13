Research: 51% of UK overpaying for broadband

The findings come as Ofcom reports that 1.6 million people switched broadband or landline provider in the past year following the introduction of One Touch Switch (OTS), designed to simplify and speed up the switching process. Despite regulatory progress, Hyperoptic’s research suggests pricing dissatisfaction and inertia remain prevalent across the market.

More than half of UK broadband customers are paying £30 (€34.42) or more per month for their service, according to research from Hyperoptic, with nearly one in five paying £40 or more.

Reliability and in-home Wi-Fi performance were cited as bigger frustrations than headline speed or price, reinforcing the importance of consistent service delivery alongside competitive tariffs.

Hyperoptic estimates that households remaining out of contract could be paying £15-£17 more per month than necessary – equivalent to up to £190 per year – based on typical differences between advertised in-contract and standard out-of-contract pricing across major providers.

Lutfu Kitapci, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of ISP at Hyperoptic, commented: “The introduction of One Touch Switch has made it significantly easier for customers to move provider, and we’re seeing meaningful engagement across the market. However, our research shows that a significant proportion of households still feel they are overpaying or are not reviewing their options. As switching friction reduces, transparency, reliability and fair pricing become even more important competitive differentiators.”

Hyperoptic added that the findings underline the continued opportunity for providers to differentiate on clarity of pricing, service reliability and customer experience as regulatory frameworks mature and consumer awareness of switching grows.